Red Deer Emergency Services, City agree to new collective agreement

Red Deer fire fighters are in line for a pay raise.

The union representing about 200 Red Deer emergency services personnel has ratified a new collective agreement with the City of Red Deer.

In a Tuesday afternoon press release, the City of Red Deer confirmed the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1190 had ratified the two-and-a-half year agreement after nine days of bargaining.

“Negotiations were conducted in a respectful and productive manner,” said Kristy Svoboda, Human Resources Director. “The recommended terms of this agreement enables The City to balance the market pressures of the field with our current financial economic realities.”

The agreement outlines raises emergency services personnel’s pay by 2.5 per cent this year, 1.1 per cent next year and 1.2 per cent in 2019.