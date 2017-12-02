Red Deer Emergency Services rescue dog walking on thin ice

A Red Deer Emergency Services member rescues a dog that was in distress on the thin ice of the Red Deer River. (Contributed photo)

A dog was rescued after walking out onto the thin ice of the Red Deer River.

Red Deer Emergency Services were called to a report of a dog in distress Saturday morning. The dog had ventured onto the Red Deer River, which they said is not safe to walk on.

Crews were able to get the dog in safely and it was not injured.

Emergency Services would like to remind people that it is not safe for people or their pets to walk on the river’s ice. There are weak spots in the ice that can give way at any moment.

Also, people are asked to not go out on the ice to help a person or pet in distress on the ice, but to instead call 911.



