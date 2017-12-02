A Red Deer Emergency Services member rescues a dog that was in distress on the thin ice of the Red Deer River. (Contributed photo)

Red Deer Emergency Services rescue dog walking on thin ice

A dog was rescued after walking out onto the thin ice of the Red Deer River.

Red Deer Emergency Services were called to a report of a dog in distress Saturday morning. The dog had ventured onto the Red Deer River, which they said is not safe to walk on.

Crews were able to get the dog in safely and it was not injured.

Emergency Services would like to remind people that it is not safe for people or their pets to walk on the river’s ice. There are weak spots in the ice that can give way at any moment.

Also, people are asked to not go out on the ice to help a person or pet in distress on the ice, but to instead call 911.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Key events in Michael Flynn’s interactions with Russia
Next story
19th annual Red Deer Charity Checkstop helps everyone have a Merry Christmas

Just Posted

Red Deer Emergency Services rescue dog walking on thin ice

A dog was rescued after walking out onto the thin ice of… Continue reading

19th annual Red Deer Charity Checkstop helps everyone have a Merry Christmas

A honk, a wave and a drop of money in a bucket… Continue reading

Discussions about disabilities spark creativity, understanding in Red Deer students

Persons with disabilities share their experiences with young artists

Pools and pickleball debated

City council looking for some hard numbers on pool and pickleball facility costs

Ronald McDonald House is bringing Christmas to families of sick children

“Elves Shelves” will allow parents and kids to ‘shop’ for gifts

19th annual Red Deer Charity Checkstop helps everyone have a Merry Christmas

A honk, a wave and a drop of money in a bucket… Continue reading

2019 Canada Winter Games gear available at Bower Place

The 2019 Canada Winter Games Gear is available for the 2017 holiday… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. woman sets new world highline record in Utah

Nelson’s Mia Noblet crossed a 493-metre gap that was 120 metres up in the air

Colleges review honours amid sexual misconduct allegations

The wave of sexual allegations from Hollywood to Washington has left many… Continue reading

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle greet fans in English city

Chanting “Harry, Harry!” and “Meghan, Meghan,” hundreds of people lined the streets… Continue reading

Failing to address harassment allegations can cost employers

When it comes to sexual harassment allegations, no employer wants to find… Continue reading

Pope says ‘Rohingya’ in emotional encounter with refugees

Pope Francis asked for forgiveness Friday from refugees in Bangladesh for all… Continue reading

Teen killer, Kelly Ellard, seeks day parole once again

Kelly Ellard, who killed 14-year-old Reena Virk in 1997, asks for day parole

COLUMN: Is celebrity gossip your ‘local news’? Ottawa seems to think so

News Media Canada board chair reflects on heritage minister’s response to newspaper closures

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month