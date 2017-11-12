Red Deer event added to Polar Plunge 2018 season

Participants Sandra, left, and Matt Nielsen plunge into the frigid water dressed as Wonder Woman and the 2015 New Year’s baby during the annual Polar Bear Dip in Calgary, in 2015. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Hoping to build on the success of the 2017 Polar Plunge in Alberta, Special Olympics has expanded the event to include Red Deer in 2018.

Red Deer is one of five communities on the 2018 Polar Plunge list, joining Calgary, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

In 2017, the event raised more than $167,000 and saw more than 650 people take the plunge into the frigid waters.

“We have a new event addition of Red Deer hosting a Polar Plunge event this season!” said Johnny Byrne, Special Olympics Alberta CEO and president. “Our goal is to get 1,000 people across Alberta to plunge for Special Olympics.”

According to organizers, the event challenges people to “bravely” jump into frigid waters. It always draws “big-hearted daredevils” from universities, corporations, government officials and even professional athletes who are brave enough to take on the cold and to make sure thousands of people with intellectual disabilities are empowered through sport.

“Last year, we had Rick Mercer come plunge in Edmonton with Olympic medalist Jamie Sale while many sport celebrities and government officials plunged in Lethbridge, Calgary and Medicine Hat. The events keeps growing and getting better and we’re happy to announced that Mr. Lube has come on board as an incentive sponsor across the province.”

Red Deer’s event is scheduled for Feb. 3 at Bower-Kin Community Centre, 85 Boyce St. The schedule of plunging, starting with VIPs, has yet to be determined.

Other events include Lethbridge on Jan. 27, Edmonton on Jan. 28, Calgary on Feb. 24 and Medicine Hat on March 10.

Registration for the event is open at www.alberta.polarplunge.ca. Each plunger needs to raise $75 to jump into the frigid water.

The money raised will support more than 3,300 athletes in 140 Alberta communities. Special Olympics Alberta is “dedicated to enriching the lives of Albertans with intellectual disabilities through the transformative power and joy of sport.”



