Alberta Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell (left), Kurt Stenberg, Kate Stenberg and Christal Stenberg pose after Kurt was recognized for his actions stopping an impaired school bus driver in May. (Photo contributed by Eric Stenberg)

Red Deer firefighter who stopped drunk school bus driver honoured for bravery

It seemed only fitting that Kurt Stenberg’s daughter shared a moment in the sun for her father’s bravery.

The Red Deer firefighter and EMT was off-duty and unbuckling Kate, four, from her car seat in early May when a school bus hit a tree and speed-limit sign. Stenberg acted quickly and confronted the bus driver near his Vanier Woods home.

On Friday, he was recognized by the Royal Canadian Humane Association at their bravery awards held at Edmonton Polcie Services headquarters. Kate was given a pin from Alberta Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell, while Stenberg received a certificate.

“Felt pretty special going up there,” said Stenberg. “I originally expected to drive behind the bus and call in a hit-and-run and follow it until the police came.”

Stenberg ran out into the middle of the road “kind of angry,” the driver didn’t stop and pointed to get her to pull over.

“I don’t think she saw me,” he said.

He jumped in his truck, pulled a U-turn and went down the street after the bus. He caught a glimpse of it in a close in Vanier Woods and approached it.

“The driver was drowsy-looking and a little confused,” said Stenberg. “She was barely able to open the swing doors. She was so disoriented.”

He called 911, talked with the kids on the bus who quickly told him it was their bus who hit the tree and road sign. He put the bus into park and his wife blocked the back to prevent the bus from leaving.

“Once the bus stopped and we pulled in front of it, it was very similar to what we’d do at work,” he said.

He’s received some gifts and recognition from neighbours for what he did as well.

Shelley Kolodychuk pleaded guilty in September to driving while having a blood alcohol level over 0.08. She was sentenced to 45 days in custody, 12 months probation and a 12-month driving prohibition.

The awards aim to recognize heroism by Canadians in civilian life, who, through their alertness, skill and concern, save or attempt to save a life.


mcrawford@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Lacombe seeks input on 2018 budgets
Next story
Stetter RCMP investigate damage to power line

Just Posted

Lacombe seeks input on 2018 budgets

Open house runs from 4 to 7 p.m. today

Vermilion man dies in vehicle crash

Rocky Mountain House RCMP respond

Meet your Neighbours event in Highland Green

One of four Red Deer neighbourhoods involved in pilot project

Federal government to boost treatment options for opioid drug users: minister

CALGARY — Ottawa is planning to boost treatment options for opioid drug… Continue reading

Angelina Jolie urges UN to renew efforts to stop sexual violence in war

VANCOUVER — Angelina Jolie delivered a stinging rebuke Wednesday of global efforts… Continue reading

Cornerstone Youth Theatre brings adventurous Mr. Toad to Red Deer stage

The splashy musical opens on Friday, Nov. 17

Semi collides with vehicle on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

Members of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit dealt with a call on Highway 2 north of Ponoka

After 70 years, Red Deer veteran still remembers his traumatic war experience

Frank Krepps feels lucky to have survived the Second World War

UPDATED: City hall shut down after carfentanil scare

Deadly opiod found in package of drugs left in public washroom on Wednesday

Merritt Mountie charged with assault

Charges are in relation to an incident in May at the detachment, B.C. Prosecution Service said

A veteran in Red Deer shares his story

His job was to transport morse code equipment to the front lines

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month