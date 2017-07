A weekend fundraiser to help support the Red Deer Food Bank will take place Saturday and Sunday.

A giant yard sale, with a big selection of new and used goods, and a barbecue, are planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m each day.

The event will be held at the food bank, which is located at 7429 49 Ave. There is parking in the rear.

There will be a free ice water with any purchase.

A handful of food (burgers) and drinks will be available for $5.