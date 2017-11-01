Red Deer gets ready to Light the Night

The annual Red Deer Lights the Night will be held at City Hall Park Nov. 18. (Advocate file photo)

The annual lighting spectacular Red Deer Lights the Night will be back Nov. 18.

Red Deerians can stroll through the twinkling lights in City Hall Park from 4 to 7 p.m., visit the vendors in the winter market and cozy up in the warming tent while enjoying free hot chocolate and popcorn.

“We’re looking forward to the return of this annual event, when nature dims her light so we can switch ours on,” said Annette Scheper, Red Deer community and program facilitator. “It’s wonderful to see the community come together each year to enjoy this special occasion.”

There will be a low-level fireworks show after the lighting of the Christmas Holiday Tree; as long as weather permits. There will also be crafts and games for children and even a visit from Santa Claus.

The event is hosted by The City of Red Deer, Red Deer Downtown Business Association and Red Deer Public Library, and is presented by Stantec.

Parking at Sorenson Station will be free until 8:00 p.m.

Pets are not permitted in City Hall Park or the event site.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/rdlights or search the event on Facebook.


Most Read

