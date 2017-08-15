VIDEO: Red Deer getting ready for Canada Winter Games

The road to the Canada Winter Games in Red Deer is officially underway.

Red Deer will be hosting the 27th edition of the Canada Games in 2019 from Feb. 15 to March 3.

Following the Canada Summer Games wrapping up in Winnipeg on Aug. 13, the Canada Games flag was passed to Red Deer mayor Tara Veer and the torch was carried out of the stadium by Red Deer’s Reece Lehman.

“Now that the torch has literally and figuratively been passed, our community preparations will elevate over the next 18 months,” Veer said.

Organizers and volunteers will work hard to ensure next year’s event is ready, said 2019 Canada Winter Games chair Lyn Radford.

“While we have a lot of work to do over the next 18 months, the next chapter of Canada Games history begins in Red Deer,” said Radford.

