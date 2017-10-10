Red Deer Hospice recognizes donors

Donor wall gets more leaves for its donor tree

The tree on Red Deer Hospice’s donor wall is filling up with donation leaves. (Photo from Facebook)

Red Deer Hospice has reached 39 per cent of its fundraising goal for this year’s Fund a Day campaign.

Launched in 2008, the annual campaign gives people the opportunity to fund day-to-day operational costs at the 10-bed, non-profit facility in Anders.

Executive director Val Hilario said at $504 per day per resident, caring for residents at the hospice costs significantly less than in a hospital.

“Our goal was to fund 425 days. At present we have funded 167 days,” said executive director Val Hilario which means over $80,000 has been raised so far.

She said donors like knowing that they are covering the cost of daily of care by joining the campaign. Some people donate annually to the campaign.

Fund a Day runs to the end of December and is just one of the ways people can help the hospice that cares for about 160 residents each year and are not charged a fee to stay.

People and businesses can also leave legacy gifts, make memorial donations, and participate in other fundraising campaigns and events.

She said the hospice needs to raise 60 per cent of its annual $1.8-million operating budget and the sluggish economy continues to impact donations and fundraising.

“We’re still feeling it. Everyone is. I don’t think there’s a charity around that’s not feeling what’s going on.”

Last week the hospice held two events to thank donors for donations made prior to the end of August which is the end of the hospice’s fiscal year.

Hilario said it’s important to recognize not just those who receive tax receipts for their donations. As a result more than 40 leaves were added or changed, thanks to an increased donation, to the hospice donation tree on the donor wall.

“I think it’s good that we recognize those who donate services and things as well. We’ve got some people who have given some services to us that were substantial.”

For more information visit www.reddeerhospice.com.



