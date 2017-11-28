Red Deer hospital’s shortfalls viewed as a provincial concern

AUMA backs calls for an expansion of the health facility

Service and bed shortages at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre are being recognized as a provincial health concern.

The hospital’s infrastructure shortfalls were seen at the recent Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) meeting as not just being a city or Central Alberta issue, but an Alberta issue, said Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer.

Since the AUMA recognized the health and safety of any Albertan driving along Hwy 2 can be impacted by shortfalls at the Central Zone’s main hospital, the representative body backed the City of Red Deer’s position in urging the province to expand beds and services at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Veer said motorists who experience emergencies on Alberta’s busiest traffic corridor are routinely rushed to Red Deer hospital. “In light of that dynamic, it really resonated on the floor (of the AUMA).”

Red Deer hospital expansion proponents also received support in writing from about 17 other municipalities within the Central Zone, whose citizens rely on the regional health facility for emergency care and treatment.

The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association represents cities, towns, villages, summer villages and specialized municipalities and more than 85 per cent of Albertans. It advocates for the interest of its members to the provincial and federal governments and other stakeholders.

Previous story
Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer
Next story
Red Deer County protestors aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions

Just Posted

Seven year sentence for 2015 Christmas Day stabbing death in Red Deer

Heavily intoxicated the night he killed a Red Deer man, Chad Alexander… Continue reading

Red Deer County protestors aim to ‘start conversation’ about rural crime solutions

Rural residents took two buses to Edmonton this week

Red Deer city council considers changing billboard bylaw

Spreading fewer signs over more areas is being proposed

Mobile mammography testing coming to Rocky Mountain House

Early detection of breast cancer greatly improves treatment options and survival success,… Continue reading

Red Deer hospital’s shortfalls viewed as a provincial concern

AUMA backs calls for an expansion of the health facility

WATCH: Demolition work starts on expansion of Women’s Outreach services in Red Deer

The Women’s Outreach hopes its newest addition will help more victims of… Continue reading

Four suspects steal items at an antique store in Stettler

Three men and a woman entered an antique store in Stettler earlier… Continue reading

Healing centre for children and youth to open in Red Deer in 2018

Outreach centre is hosting kick off ceremony on Nov. 28

Prince Harry, actress Meghan Markle to wed next year

LONDON — Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, will… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Updated: Wind warning lifted in Sundre

A wind warning, that was issued for Sundre yesterday has been lifted.… Continue reading

New columnist joining Advocate team

Market Gypsy starts on November 30

PHOTOS: Festival of Trees senior appreciation afternoon

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Volunteer with victim services in Red Deer

Learn more at info session on Nov. 27

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month