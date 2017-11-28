Red Deer hospital’s shortfalls viewed as a provincial concern

Service and bed shortages at Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre are being recognized as a provincial health concern.

The hospital’s infrastructure shortfalls were seen at the recent Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) meeting as not just being a city or Central Alberta issue, but an Alberta issue, said Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer.

Since the AUMA recognized the health and safety of any Albertan driving along Hwy 2 can be impacted by shortfalls at the Central Zone’s main hospital, the representative body backed the City of Red Deer’s position in urging the province to expand beds and services at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre.

Veer said motorists who experience emergencies on Alberta’s busiest traffic corridor are routinely rushed to Red Deer hospital. “In light of that dynamic, it really resonated on the floor (of the AUMA).”

Red Deer hospital expansion proponents also received support in writing from about 17 other municipalities within the Central Zone, whose citizens rely on the regional health facility for emergency care and treatment.

The Alberta Urban Municipalities Association represents cities, towns, villages, summer villages and specialized municipalities and more than 85 per cent of Albertans. It advocates for the interest of its members to the provincial and federal governments and other stakeholders.