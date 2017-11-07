Red Deer, Innisfail Motel 6s recognized as ‘top achievers’

Sitting at the south entrance to Red Deer, the Motel 6 was recognized by its franchise company as a “top achiever.”

The hotel was one of 11 Motel 6’s in Canada to receive the award. The Innisfail Motel 6 also received the same honours.

Realstar Hospitality announced Tuesday top winners in its company at its annual convention, held in Orlando.

“It’s always an honour to celebrate the success of our industry-leading hotels,” said Irwin Prince, president & coo, Realstar Hospitality. “These accomplishments by our Motel 6 franchisees in Canada speak to their continuing dedication to providing exceptional guest service and building guest loyalty.”

Both the Innisfail and Red Deer Motel 6s were recognized as a Motel 6 Top Achiever.