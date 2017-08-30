Red Deer is under a fire ban

The City of Red Deer has enacted a fire ban in the city effective immediately in light of dry conditions and high temperatures. Photo by JEFF STOKOE/Advocate staff

Red Deer is under a full fire-ban.

The city issued a city-wide fire ban on Wednesday in light of dry conditions combined with high daytime temperatures.

The goal of the ban is to help prevent any fires, especially in city parks.

Under a full fire ban, people are not allowed the following:

Fires using charcoal, briquettes or wood in the city which includes parks and outdoor residential property

Any source of open flame i.e. tiki torches, backyard fireplaces

All existing fire permits are suspended under a full fire ban and no new permits are issued.

The following fires are allowed:

Certified gas fire pits

Certified gas stoves or barbecues designed for cooking

Certified cooking appliances utilizing charcoal, briquettes or wood pellets on residential property

Red Deer Emergency Services encourages residents to take extra precaution to prevent fires. Proper disposal of smoking materials is an important step to prevent fires. Many fires are started by individuals throwing them out a window or discarding them in plants.

Any person contravening the fire ban will be subject to a $210 fine and applicable response fees.

This ban will remain in effect until conditions change, and further notice is given.

For more information on fire bans across the province, visit albertafirebans.ca