Red Deer launches light bulb exchange program

Up to three LED bulbs per house for free

The City of Red Deer hopes people will brighten up their homes with free, energy efficient light bulbs thanks to a new environmental initiative.

Starting Wednesday, residents can trade in three old incandescent or compact fluorescent light bulbs in exchange for three new Light Emitting Diode bulbs.

“LEDs are more efficient and more cost effective,” said Laren Maris, environmental program specialist. “They use less energy than incandescent and CFL bulbs and can last up to 25,000 hours.”

The bulb exchange has been set up at Kerry Wood Nature Centre, 6300 45th Ave. It will run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., or until supplies last.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/LEDexchange.



