Red Deer launches light bulb exchange program

Up to three LED bulbs per house for free

The City of Red Deer hopes people will brighten up their homes with free, energy efficient light bulbs thanks to a new environmental initiative.

Starting Wednesday, residents can trade in three old incandescent or compact fluorescent light bulbs in exchange for three new Light Emitting Diode bulbs.

“LEDs are more efficient and more cost effective,” said Laren Maris, environmental program specialist. “They use less energy than incandescent and CFL bulbs and can last up to 25,000 hours.”

The bulb exchange has been set up at Kerry Wood Nature Centre, 6300 45th Ave. It will run from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8 from 10 a.m to 5 p.m., or until supplies last.

For more information visit www.reddeer.ca/LEDexchange.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta
Next story
ASIRT provides more details of police shooting near Alix, say man rammed police car, injured officer

Just Posted

ASIRT provides more details of police shooting near Alix, say man rammed police car, injured officer

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has provided more details about an… Continue reading

Influenza vaccine clinics get started across Red Deer, Central Alberta

Clutching stuffed animals they got from the Calgary Zoo, Owen and Alton… Continue reading

Red Deer launches light bulb exchange program

Up to three LED bulbs per house for free

Single vehicle crash in Penhold sends youth to hospital

A youth is in hospital after a car hit a light standard… Continue reading

Local haunted house offers a chilling Halloween experience

Chad and Jarita Carlson’s annual venture also supports the Lacombe Food Bank

Replay: Red Deer

Watch the highlights from this week

Jason Kenney will be in Red Deer on Monday

The UCP candidate is hosting a series of town hall

Sylvan’s talent on display for fundraising show

Sylvan Lake Refugee Project is hosting Sylvan’s Got Talent Nov. 3

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

FERNIE, B.C. — Residents who were forced from their homes because of… Continue reading

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the appointment of Zimbabwe President… Continue reading

Friday Oct. 21: Winning Lotto Numbers

Friday, October 20, 2017 LOTTO MAX Winning Numbers 1 4 12 27… Continue reading

New northbound Hwy 2 lanes at Gaetz Avenue to open this Sunday

Drivers heading north through Red Deer on Hwy 2 will have a… Continue reading

Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month