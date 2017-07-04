Red Deer library offers free membership

Red Deer Public Library is celebrating Canada’s 150th with free memberships for Red Deer residents from now until the end of the year.

Membership gives people access to books, magazines, newspapers, CDs, DVDs, ebooks, databases, public computers and more at Red Deer’s three library branches. The downtown branch, located at 4818 49th St., is the largest with more than 145,000 items in its collection.

The annual $10 membership fee will be waived for new adult members and those renewing memberships. Memberships for teens and children are already free.

Members who have already renewed their membership can renew again before the end of the year for free. Their membership will expire within one year of their new renewal date.

Memberships for non-residents will remain $40 per year. But they can get a ME card through their local library to check out items from Red Deer Public Library for free. They should check with their local library for information about the ME card.

For more information visit www.rdpl.org.