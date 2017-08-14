Red Deer Library turns to survey, executive search firm to find new CEO

The Red Deer Public Library has begun its search for its new CEO and some people can expect a survey about the position.

The library board has connected with executive search firm Pekarsky & Company, of Edmonton, for its recruitment process.

Current CEO, Christina Wilson, announced in June that she would retire at the end of the year. She had been in the role since 2013.

The search firm is conducting a targeted survey, asking “key stakeholders” six questions. The survey aims to develop a profile for the library’s CEO position.

The library has three branches — Downtown, Dawe and Timberlands. In 2016, they had a circulation of 922,816 items.