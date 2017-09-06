Red Deer Lip Sync Battle is back

All proceeds to go towards Women’s Outreach

ROCKING OUT- Sherri Smith, a member of Soroptimist International of Central Alberta, performed I Love Rock and Roll by Joan Jet and the Blackhearts during the Women’s Outreach Lip Sync Battle at Bo’s Bar and Grill in Red Deer on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016. The event featured lip sync performances from a variety of local leaders with the proceeds going towards Women’s Outreach. Zachary Cormier/Red Deer Express

If you’re more than an out-of-the-shower singer, you may be interested in putting your skills to the test.

The second annual Red Deer Lip Synch Battle for the Women’s Outreach Society is looking for competitors.

Brandy Roberts, co-chair for the event said all proceeds go to Women’s Outreach programs. Last year the event raised close to $10,000.

The competition will take place on Oct. 13 at Bo’s Bar and Grill.

Last year, nine participants entertained throughout the night. Organizers would like to have the same amount of performers or more.

She encourages participants to dress up and practice their air-guitar skills.

Although it’s not mandatory, participants are asked to raise $500. Roberts said some participants will fundraise less, while some may do more but every little bit helps. For campaigning and pledging, participants will receive a website that they can share with friends and family who can go online and donate.

Participants can battle it out solo or in groups. Local businesses that may choose to team up with participants will get social media exposure, Roberts said.

For more information visit www.womensoutreach.ca/events/lip-sync-battle