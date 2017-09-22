Red Deer looking for election workers

The City of Red Deer is looking to hire temporary workers for the upcoming municipal election.

Nearly 400 people will be hired to work at the polling stations in Red Deer. Election employees will give information to voters, help fill out a ballot for voters who cannot do it themselves, putting ballots into a voting tabulator and maintain peace and decorum at the voting station.

“Our election workers are imperative to the success of the election. They’re going to be the people who are in touch with voters so it’s extremely important that we have enough staff,” said Samantha Rodwell, deputy returning officer.

Workers are needed for election day on Oct. 16 and the five advance vote dates.

Rodwell said applicants require the ability to lift 14-23 kg (30-50 lb.), complete written documents and sit and stand for long periods.

The city will train workers before election day. All staff members have a manual to read over and will participate in a trial election. All staff will head to École Intermédiare Central Middle School for the trial, which will have a training session and mock election with Grade 6 students from across Red Deer.

“It’s a wonderful relationship between the City of Red deer and our school regions,” said Rodwell. “The staff will be able to walk through the processes they’ll be completing on election day and we help educate the Grade 6 students.”

An election worker application can be found at elections.reddeer.ca/employment. The applications must be submitted in person at the City Hall election office between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information, call 403-342-8317.



sean.mcintosh@reddeeradvocate.com

