Red Deer man arrested in early morning stabbing

An early morning stabbing sent one person to hospital after an altercation in a Red Deer home.

Red Deer RCMP were called to a reported “serious assault” at a residence on Orient Green in Oriole Park at 5:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Shortly after the first call, a second call for service was received from the Red Deer Regional hospital for a man suffering stab wounds. Investigators learned the two incidents are related and the injured male was the victim of the assault.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man from the Orient Green location. He remains in police custody. The investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated.

The stabbing victim remains in hospital with serious injuries. Police said the victim and suspect are known to each other and do not believe the incident was random. No further suspects are being sought at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.