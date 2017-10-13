Red Deer man arrested in Winnipeg

A Red Deer man is facing fraud and identity theft charges after being arrested in Winnipeg.

On Thursday afternoon Winnipeg Police received a report of a man using a stolen credit card at a hotel near the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport.

When searching a room the man and a woman were staying in, police found a number of suspicious items including other people’s driver’s licenses, credit card information and break-in tools.

The 30-year-old man remains in police custody and is facing a number of charges, including identity theft, fraud under $5,000 and unauthorized use of a credit card.

The woman was wanted on an arrest warrant and was released on a promise to appear in court.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter