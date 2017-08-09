Red Deer man charged with attempted murder

A 27-year-old Red Deer man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at an Oriole Park residence early Sunday morning.

Red Deer RCMP were called to a reported “serious assault” at a residence on Orient Green at 5:20 a.m.

Shortly after the first call, a second call for service was received from the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre for a man suffering stab wounds. Investigators learned the two incidents were related and the injured male was the victim of the assault.

Police arrested a man from the Orient Green location.

On Sunday the stabbing victim was in hospital with serious injuries. Police said the victim and suspect were known to each other and did not believe the incident was random.

Linden Joseph Buffalo will appear in Red Deer provincial court this morning. He is also charged with assault and mischief under $5,000.