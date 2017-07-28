Red Deer man faces gun and drug charges

A Red Deer man faces 36 charges after RCMP seized a variety of drugs, guns and cash from the car he was found inside three weeks ago.

Red Deer RCMP said during the evening of July 7 a suspicious car was parked in a Mountview alley. During a preliminary investigation police found a loaded firearm and what appeared to be several types of drugs in the car.

The driver was arrested and during a subsequent search police seized four firearms and ammunition, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, crystal meth, $6,875, and items consistent with drug trafficking.

A 29-year-old man faces 20 firearm-related charges including one count of possession of a stolen firearm and four counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or ammunition; five drug-related charges; two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000; resisting/obstructing a peace officer; identity fraud; and seven counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police continue to investigate.

The man is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Aug. 10.