Red Deer man facing numerous counterfeiting charges

A Red Deer man is facing 17 forgery, counterfeiting and weapon charges after he was arrested at a restaurant last Friday.

Police said they went to the restaurant about 7:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a suspicious man. When they arrived they spotted a suspect wanted on numerous charges, including fraud, assault, uttering threats, failing to comply with court-ordered conditions and failing to appear in court.

“During the course of his arrest, Red Deer RCMP located a knife, a loaded pellet gun and numerous stolen identity documents, some of which had been altered,” allege police in a news release on Thursday.

RCMP also seized identity documents and personal documentation involving about 13 victims, including a letter of approval for a credit card in the name of one of the victims. Also seized were 15 counterfeit $50 U.S. bills, a number of forged government cheques and counterfeiting equipment.

A 26-year-old man is facing numerous charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, five counts of illegal trafficking in government documents, six counts of using, possessing or trafficking forged documents, possessing break-in instruments, possessing counterfeiting equipment and several other offences.

RCMP continue to investigate and plan to issue updates if more charges are laid.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Wednesday.