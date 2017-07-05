Red Deer man killed in Hwy 2 collision

A 59-year-old Red Deer man was killed early Wednesday on Hwy 2 when the van he was driving struck the back of a semi truck-trailer that had pulled over.

The semi was pulled over on the shoulder of the northbound lanes with its hazard lights activated at approximately 1 a.m. A minivan, also travelling northbound, struck the rear of the trailer.

The driver and lone occupant of the minivan was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP have not released his identity.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist attended the scene as part of the investigation. No charges are anticipated.