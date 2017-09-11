Red Deer man pleads guilty to two murders

Bodies of two women victims were found in 2007 and 2009

A Red Deer man has admitted killing two women whose bodies were found in 2007 and 2009.

Gordon Alfred Rogers, 61, pleaded guilty in an Edmonton courtroom on Friday to two charges of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two aboriginal women, Violet Marie Heathen, 49, and Jeanette Jean Chief, 48, from the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

RCMP said previously Chief’s body was discovered on June 6, 2007, in a river near Lloydminster by a passerby.

The last known sighting of the 48-year-old woman was in Lloydminster on June 2, 2007. An autopsy confirmed her death was a homicide.

Heathen was last seen in Lloydminster on May 15, 2009. Her family reported her missing to the Onion Lake RCMP Detachment after not hearing from her for two weeks.

Her remains were located in a rural area near Kitscoty by hunter on Nov. 7, 2009.

Police were able to connect the two cases after extensive investigations.

Rogers had known Heathen for several years but did not know Chief, police said.

Rogers was arrested in Edmonton in March 2016. He was living in Red Deer at the time of the women’s deaths.

He is due to be sentenced on Jan. 19 in Edmonton.

pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com