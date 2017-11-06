Red Deer man sentenced for assaulting police officers

Man convicted of assaulting, trying to disarm police officers in Eckville post office fracas in 2015

A Red Deer man was sentenced on Monday to 21 days in prison for assaulting two police officers during a 2015 fracas at the Eckville post office.

Leon Williams, 53, was convicted in Red Deer provincial court in June of two counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of trying to disarm a police officer. He was also convicted of resisting a police officer and mischief.

Judge Bert Skinner sentenced Williams to 21 days for assaulting a peace officer. It was satisfied by 14 days using a 1.5 days for each day Williams spent in hospital for observation following his arrest on Feb. 19, 2015.

Williams was also given a nine-month suspended sentence and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service on the other counts.

Police were called to the Eckville post office on Feb. 19, 2015 about 1 p.m. with a report of a man making a disturbance.

While trying to arrest Williams he fought back. He choked one of the officers while punching another. He tried to grab their guns before he was finally subdued when other officers arrived.

The judge said the incident seemed out of character for Williams who had no prior criminal record and was co-operative with authorities, hospital staff, the psychiatrist and probation officer following his arrest.

“It appears this could be seen as a one-off situation for Mr. Williams,” said Skinner.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CMHA seeks input for mental health education

Just Posted

School bus driver sentenced to 45 days for drunk driving

Eighteen students on board bus with impaired driver behind the wheel last June

Red Deer man sentenced for assaulting police officers

Man convicted of assaulting, trying to disarm police officers in Eckville post office fracas in 2015

Kentwood meet your neighbours event part of Red Deer’s Great Neighbours initiative

As one of six Red Deer neighbourhoods in a community pilot project,… Continue reading

Businesses in Red Deer industrial parks band together to talk about crime

Businesses from three Red Deer industrial parks are banding together to address… Continue reading

Man charged in shooting and machete attack

Scheduled to appear in court in December

WATCH: Provincial speed skating meet a blast for Red Deer club

Charlotte Murphy loves going fast on the ice. The 11-year-old is a… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Manitoba government rejects bid for human rights protection for the obese

The Manitoba government has voted down an opposition attempt to expand human… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month