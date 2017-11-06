Red Deer man sentenced for assaulting police officers

Man convicted of assaulting, trying to disarm police officers in Eckville post office fracas in 2015

A Red Deer man was sentenced on Monday to 21 days in prison for assaulting two police officers during a 2015 fracas at the Eckville post office.

Leon Williams, 53, was convicted in Red Deer provincial court in June of two counts of assaulting a police officer and two counts of trying to disarm a police officer. He was also convicted of resisting a police officer and mischief.

Judge Bert Skinner sentenced Williams to 21 days for assaulting a peace officer. It was satisfied by 14 days using a 1.5 days for each day Williams spent in hospital for observation following his arrest on Feb. 19, 2015.

Williams was also given a nine-month suspended sentence and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service on the other counts.

Police were called to the Eckville post office on Feb. 19, 2015 about 1 p.m. with a report of a man making a disturbance.

While trying to arrest Williams he fought back. He choked one of the officers while punching another. He tried to grab their guns before he was finally subdued when other officers arrived.

The judge said the incident seemed out of character for Williams who had no prior criminal record and was co-operative with authorities, hospital staff, the psychiatrist and probation officer following his arrest.

“It appears this could be seen as a one-off situation for Mr. Williams,” said Skinner.



