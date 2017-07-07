Red Deer man wins $700,000

A Red Deer man has more than 700,000 reasons to celebrate.

Robert Mansell won $726,341 in the June 2 LOTTO MAX draw after buying his ticket at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 7 Clearview Market Way.

Mansell couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw he won.

“I checked my numbers on the computer at home and saw that I won,” said Mansell. “I went to the Mac’s Store right after that to make sure I was seeing things right.

“I scanned it on the self-checker and took a picture, then I asked the clerk to check one more time, just to be sure.”

Mansell says he plans to pay off the house, go on holiday and buy a new truck and trailer with the money.

Check your tickets: If you’re holding on to a LOTTO MAX ticket from the August 12, 2016 draw, make sure to check your ticket. A ticket purchased in Edmonton won $319,491.80, and the prize hasn’t yet been claimed. The winner or winners have one year from the draw date to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 5, 7, 15, 18, 19, 27 and 28; the bonus number was 25.

Winners can contact WCLC Customer Care at 1-800-665-3313.