Red Deer McDonald’s outlets raise money for United Way

Red Deer’s McDonald’s Restaurants are helping United Way Central Alberta in two different ways.

Patrons can make a donation and “purchase” a paper heart to publicly pledge their support to the United Way at McDonald’s outlets in the city. These hearts will be available until Nov. 15.

Red Deer’s McDonald’s restaurants have also declared Nov. 15 to be United Way Day, with one dollar from every purchase of a Big Mac, Happy Meal and Egg McMuffin being donated towards the umbrella non-profit organization that supports many local charities.

All of the money raised will stay in Red Deer and “help kids be all they can be.”

The timing of this new partnership couldn’t be better, said Ken Johnson, United Way co-chair. He noted the tough economy has made it hard for many businesses to be as generous as in the past. “This is a great step forward in expanding the reach and impact of United Way Central Alberta.”

Bob Carpenter, a McDonald’s Red Deer franchise holder, said the chain strongly believes in community, “and giving back to the neighbourhoods where we live and work.”