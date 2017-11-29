Red Deer Mounties arrest 20 people by targetting crime hot spots

Red Deer Mounties arrested 20 people, including “habitual offenders” through their crime reduction strategy Operation Pinpoint.

Between Nov. 16 and 25, police in Red Deer seized significant amounts of drugs, several firearms and a replica firearm as they targeted crime hot spots and locations where the public have reported active criminal behaviour.

On Nov. 16, officers responded to a reported break-in in progress at a locked industrial compound on Golden West Avenue. Police responded and found the suspect, a 35-year-old man, leaving the area after being caught on camera breaking into a holiday trailer. He is charged with break and enter, mischief under $5,000 and failing to comply with conditions.

A day later, two people were arrested in separate incidents in areas police know to be active regarding stolen vehicles.. A 20-year-old was arrested in a high risk traffic stop and charged with possession of stolen property. A 28-year-old was found in a stolen car with a stolen licence plate, she faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and numerous traffic tickets.

On Nov. 18, several arrests were made. Officers patrolling an identified crime hot spot found a stolen SUV. Attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the officers followed the vehicle for a distance until it was clear the driver refused to stop for police. When police broke off their pursuit, for public safety reasons, the vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Gaetz Avenue and 55th Street, where it struck a vehicle and caused a multi-vehicle collision. Police arrested the driver of the SUV and seized a small amount of methamphetamine. No victims were injured in the collisions, the driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries. The 39-year-old man is charged with flight from police, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

That same day, two people were charged with possession of stolen property, a 22 year-old woman and a 29-year-old man after they were found in a stolen truck that had run out of gas.

Also on Nov. 18, two people, aged 47 and 25, were charged with property and possession of break-in instruments. Two people, aged 33 and 38, were arrested after a report of shoplifting, and charged with obstructing a peace officer. One person, aged 48, was charged with attempted robbery when he allegedly attacked and tried to rob a person walking home through downtown.

On Nov. 20, a stolen vehicle was found at a storage unit in Kentwood. A 40-year-old man has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000. Later that day, police found two prolific male offenders, aged 30 and 48, in a stolen truck. During their arrest police seized cocaine and methamphetamine. One man charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen property over $5,000 and the other is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police made significant arrests on Nov. 25. At 7 a.m., they responded to a report of a suspicious parked vehicle that was reported stolen. They arrested the occupant and found an open bottle of liquor and a pellet gun. The 30-year-old is charged with weapons and stolen property offences.

At 3:30 p.m., police patrolling a crime hot spot found a stolen truck parked at an address known for criminal activity. They arrested a man and seized a rifle, shotgun and ammunition. A 33-year-old is charged with several firearms offences as well as possession of stolen property.

Then at 4 p.m., a 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were arrested in a traffic stop. Police found several large bags of methamphetamine and charged both of the people with possession for the purpose of trafficking.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter