Red Deer Mounties charge five men, seize firearms

Five Red Deer men are charged after a police investigation into a stolen vehicle was linked to other crimes.

On Oct. 25, Red Deer RCMP patrolled Riverside Meadows and located a stolen car parked at a home. Police saw a suspect, who had outstanding warrants, in the garage of the residence.

The suspect refused to surrender and police obtained a warrant to enter the garage.

When officers entered the garage, the occupants surrendered without incident. Police seized two long guns and ammunition they found int he garage.

Later that evening, officers returned to the area investigating a report of suspicious males searching in bushes and dumpsters with flashlights.

Police contained the area and found one suspect who was breaching court-ordered conditions. Police also found two firearms in a bag under a nearby vehicle and seized them.

A 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old man are charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

An 18-year-old man is charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

A 27-year-old man is charged with careless use of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon while knowing possession is unauthorized and possession of stolen property.

A 31-year-old man is charged with resisting or obstructing a peace officer and three counts of failing to comply with conditions.

Police said the stolen vehicle was taken on Oct. 24 when it was left unattended, unlocked and running.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter