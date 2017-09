Police are on the scene of an “unfolding incident” in Anders and ask people to avoid the area.

Red Deer RCMP were called to the Asmudsen Avenue and Aikmen Close area of the Red Deer neighbourhood at 12:15 p.m. Police believe they will be on scene for some time conducting their investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area as they may encounter traffic delays and vehicle checks.

More information will be released when it is available.