Red Deer Mounties respond Highland Green altercation, handgun found

A heated exchange turned potentially violent when a man brought a handgun to a Highland Green home Saturday night.

Red Deer RCMP were called to a residence on Hewson Avenue at 5 p.m. It was reported there was an altercation between several men and a handgun was involved.

Police determined which residence the suspects had entered and contained the area while they contacted the three occupants of the home to arrange a safe exit plan for them.

Due to the high-risk nature of the incident, police were in the neighbourhood in substantial numbers, including support from the Police Dog Services.

The two men and one woman in the residence followed police instruction and were taken into custody without incident. The woman was later released without charge.

Police found parts of a handgun and bullets inside the residence. They continue to investigate.

Two men, aged 35 and 41, face criminal charges. Their names were not released as the charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.