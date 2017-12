Two people face nearly 150 criminal charges after police executed two search warrants, seizing nearly 30 firearms in November.

Red Deer RCMP executed the warrants on Nov. 5 and 22 and seized 29 firearms. Most of those guns were reported stolen. Police also found numerous other pieces of stolen property.

A man and a woman face a combined 150 charges. More information will be made available and a press conference on Dec. 11.



