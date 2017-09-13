Red Deer Mounties ticket 111 speeders in playground, school zones

In a six day blitz targeting school and playground zones, Red Deer Mounties ticketed more than 100 speeders.

During the six school days between Aug. 31 and Sept. 8, the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit issued 111 speeding tickets around the city.

Sgt. Kevin Halwa said speeding is a safety issue in Red Deer and the high volume of tickets that were issued demonstrate the seriousness of the issue.

“Drivers may be miffed that they got a costly ticket, but the real issue here is the potential for injury to a child,” he said. “The faster a driver is going when they strike a pedestrian, the greater the risk of injury or death.”

Police targeted areas around Don Campbell, Henry Voisin, St. Elizabeth Seton and West Park elementary schools; Thomas Aquinas, Eastview, St. Francis and Aspen Heights middle schools; and Red Deer College.

On top of the speeders, police ticketed four unlicensed drivers, one suspended driver, one uninsured driver and three distracted drivers, who were using electronics such as cellphones.

They also found three people breaching court-imposed conditions and executed two outstanding warrants.

School zone speed limits are in effect from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days and playground zones are in effect from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day. In those zones, the limit is 30 km/h.