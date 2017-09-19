Red Deer MP Dreeshen joins international trade committee

Parliament has returned to session and on Red Deer MP has a new role on an international trade committee.

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Earl Dreeshen has joined the House of Commons Standing Committee on International Trade.

The committee focuses on international trade policy, global trade and the investment environment.

According to a release, Dreeshen has served as a delegate on several international trade missions when the Conservatives were in power and in his work with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. He took part in diplomatic assemblies in Paris, Washington, Germany and Belgium when he was vice chair of the Industry Committee.

“Canada needs to maintain a successful trading relationship between us and our closest allies,” said Dreeshen, in a release. “The Liberal government should build on the hard work and success from the previous Conservative government.

“Our main goal, as Opposition Members, in this committee, is to keep the Liberal government accountable, and to make sure Canada maintains its competitive advantage as we navigate through the discussion and negotiations with the North America Free Trade Agreement, softwood lumber and other multilateral free-trade deals.”