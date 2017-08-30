Red Deer photo radar enforcement sites from Sept. 1-15

Red Deer RCMP will enforce a handful of photo radar sites through the first half of September.

School zone locations on Nolan Street, Oleander Drive, 55 Avenue, 49 Avenue, 39 Street, Lawford Avenue and Timothy Drive will be enforced from Sept. 1 and 15.

Playgrounds zones on Clearview Drive, 57 Avenue, Cornett Drive, Davison Drive, 22 Street, Allan Street, Boyce Street and 58 Street, as well as traffic corridors on 49 Avenue, 49 Street, Hwy 11A, 50 Avenue, Taylor Drive and 19 Street, will have enforced photo radar sites through the first half of the month.

As of Aug. 1, playground zone hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day of the year and school zone hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on school days.

