A Red Deer photographer toured parts of Canada as part of a Canada 150 project. Photo supplied by Stephen Underhay

Red Deer photographer captures rare spirit bears

As part of a Canada 150 project he toured some parts of Canada

One of Red Deer’s expedition photographer was recently off to seek new adventures — offering followers a glimpse into Canada from his lense.

Stephen Underhay, an expedition photographer and a Red Deer firefighter EMT with the Red Deer Emergency Services has been to various Canadian places in B.C., Yukon and Alaska.

“This trip was well beyond my expectations,” he said.

Underhay was one of the many Canadians who signed up for the Canada C3 Project. The expedition is 150 days for Canada 150 and is divided into 15 legs with a cross section of Canadians including scientists, journalists, artists, Indigenous Elders, historians, youth and educators.

Underhay said he was hoping to come back from his trip with a better understanding of some of the issues affecting Canada today.

“With all the things I have experienced on these 30 days I feel like I have the obligation to tell people [everything I learned],” he said.

All the stops he made during his trip were special to Underhay, but a particular experience stands out — witnessing the spirit bears.

The bears have been an inspiration to the photographer for close to 10 years. Before he became a photographer, Underhay followed other photographers, including Paul Nicklen, who is Underhay’s idol. His work on the spirit bears for the National Geographic has stuck with him for all these years.

“I had seen this article and I was inspired by these bears and it was personally a dream come true to go there and see them and observe them and it was a pretty amazing experience,” he said.

Underhay joined the tour from Sept. 10 to Oct. 10. The trip took him to Tuktoyuktuk in N.W.T., Prince Rupert, Nass Valley and Haida Gwaii in B.C., Herschel Island in Yukon, Nome, Point Hope, Dutch Harbour, Kodiak Island in Alaska.

He saw first hand effects of climate change and witnessed spirit bears — a rare subspecies of black bears with a lighter coloured fur.

“Protecting wildlife is a significant issue we are facing in Western Canada,” he said.

In Haida Gwaii, he learned the history and perseverance of the people. Underhay said the island was once known as Queen Charlotte Islands but the people in the area asked the federal government to rename it which did happen.

Underhay saw first hand the impact of climate change mostly in Yukon and Alaska. He said in Yukon, he saw, islands eroding away into the sea.

In Hartley Bay, a village in B.C., he got a glimpse of rare subspecies of black bears. He learned about the significance of these bears for the nearby First Nations community. He learned the history of the place and heard stories from people when a pipeline was encroaching on the spirit bear habitat

As part of a six-member team, his job was to tour and document his experience.

The overall project themes were exploring four key elements: diversity and inclusion, reconciliation, youth engagement and the environment — and Underhay experienced all four.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A Red Deer photographer toured parts of Canada — including Dutch Harbour in Ala., as part of a Canada 150 project. Photo supplied by Stephen Underhay

Previous story
Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

Just Posted

Red Deer photographer captures rare spirit bears

As part of a Canada 150 project he toured some parts of Canada

Updated: Man shot dead by police near Alix, ASIRT investigating

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man… Continue reading

Flu clinic opens on Monday at Westerner Park

Free vaccine to all Albertans six months of age and older

Number of changes to Central Alberta constituencies recommended

Several Central Alberta ridings will have a new look if the Alberta… Continue reading

#MeToo campaign spreads to Red Deer

CASASC continues iRespect.info campaign

Business of the Year Awards celebrate local achievement

Olymel, The Bra Lounge, 360 Fitness and Postma Electrical Services Ltd. are the winners this year

Sockey Night at Saturday’s Rebels game

United Way Central Alberta is determined to provide warm feet for all… Continue reading

Canadian planet hunter seeking alien life

‘The shifting line of what is crazy’ says Toronto-born astrophysicist

All three victims identified in Fernie arena ammonia leak

Wayne Hornquist and Lloyd Smith were from Fernie and Jason Podloski from Turner Valley, Alta

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Owner of medical marijuana dispensaries challenges constitutionality of law

The law under which the owner of two medical marijuana dispensaries was… Continue reading

Victim in fatal ammonia leak remembered for his passion and smile

Friends and colleagues remember Lloyd Smith as someone who was always willing to help people

Watch: Gravel truck turns into wrong off-ramp at Highway 2 Ponoka

The new Highway 2 and Highway 53 intersection at Ponoka caused some confusion for one driver

Updated: Central Alberta Election Results

Unofficial results from Monday’s municipal elections in Central Alberta. Not all results… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month