Red Deer planning pair of public art projects

City of Red Deer is looking for artists with a vision.

Artists are invited to submit an expression of interest for two public art projects: one in Great Chief Park and one at the future location of Canada 150 Square in the Capstone at Riverlands district.

In keeping with the effort to provide a green approach to the design and construction of the new fieldhouse at Great Chief Park, the public artwork for this project should follow the same environmentally conscious philosophy, says the city.

A proposed public plaza, Canada 150 Square, will serve as a natural gathering place for everything from impromptu gatherings to large-scale special events. The public artwork for this location will become a landmark and icon for Capstone at Riverlands, but will also be a functional piece that incorporates seating.

All Canadian artists or permanent residents of Canada are welcome to participate in this competition.

The deadline for submissions is November 1, 2017.

For more information visit: www.liveincapstone.ca/vision/.



