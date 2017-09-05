Red Deer police believe missing woman may be in Wetaskiwin, Maskwacis

A 22-year-old woman has been missing for about four days and Mounties believe she may be in Maskwacis or Wetaskiwin.

Red Deer RCMP said Cara Threefingers was last seen on Sept. 1 and police want to verify her well-being.

She is described as Aboriginal, about 1.6 m (five-foot-three) tall and weighs about 99.7 kg (220 pounds). She has long dark brown hair and a tattoo on the inside of her right arm that says “I love you.”

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black tights and black shoes.

Anyone with information about Threefingers whereabouts is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.