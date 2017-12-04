Red Deer police investigate school break ins

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a rash of recent break-ins to three Red Deer schools where thieves stole laptops, a camera, iPhone, Apple TV among other devices.

On Nov. 27, at 1 a.m., West Park Elementary School was broken into. Two days later on Nov. 29, a break-in was discovered at G.W. Smith School.

The following night, there was an attempted break-in at G.W. Smith School was not successful. The next day just after 4:30 am, Mountview School was broken into.

Stolen electronics included:

· 10 laptops: Lenovo, Latitude 5480, a Chromebook

· iPad, Apple TV, white Apple wifi router, iPhone and iPad chargers

· Redcat classroom audio system

· camera

· black amplifier and speakers

· projector with remote control, another multi-function remote control

· desktop computer and monitor

Police are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity in these school areas or who might have knowledge of anyone trying to sell electronics under suspicious circumstances to report the activity to Red Deer RCMP.

“RCMP want to remind the public that the purchase of any item that they believe is stolen property is a crime,” said Red Deer RCMP Cpl. Karyn Kay. “If you buy stolen property, you’re harming your community as a whole – you’re rewarding criminal activity and contributing to a spiral of increased property theft and other crimes that are linked to it, including stolen vehicles, drugs, weapons and violent crimes.”

Police are asking to report any suspicious activity around schools in the community.

If you have information about any of these investigations, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it at www.tipsubmit.com.