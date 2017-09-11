Red Deer police release composite sketches of carjacking suspects

Composite sketches of two suspects in a carjacking in Normandeau were released by Red Deer Mounties, who hope they will help lead to arrests.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 5, Red Deer RCMP said two men approached a woman, wielded a machete, and demanded her car keys. They sped away in her car.

This happened after the woman watched, while standing near her parked car, as the two men crashed an SUV into a nearby building.

Police found the stolen car within a short period of time. It was abandoned in the Highland Green neighbourhood after it crashed into a dumpster. The SUV was reported stolen out of Sylvan Lake the same day.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Police describe the first suspect as an aboriginal man with short, messy black hair and has thin build. He is about 1.62 m(five-foot-four) tall. He is in his 20s, wore gloves, a baggy dark-coloured sweater and jeans and carried a machete.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian male about 20-years-old. He is about 1.67 m (five-foot-six) tall and has a thin build. He is clean-shaven and wore a grey sweater and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.tipsubmit.com.