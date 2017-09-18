Local school board candidates file nominations

Each school division has seven seats

Twenty-four people are in the running to become a school board trustee in the 2017 civic election.

Sixteen people have put their names forward for the Red Deer Public School Division and nine names came forward for the Red Deer Catholic Regional School board.

All seven incumbents at the Red Deer Public School board are seeking another term.

Four of the seven incumbents are seeking another term at the Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division. Guy Pelletier, David Bouchard and Diane MacKay are not seeking another term.

Anne Marie Watson, vice chair at the Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division was first elected in 2010. She is advocating for school expansions to keep up with a growing school division. She said St. Gregory the Great School opened in Blackfalds in September and is almost at capacity.

Carlene Smith, a new candidate vying for a seat in the Red Deer Catholic School board has three children enrolled in Catholic education.

“We had a pretty big issue last year with the transgender situation — with the Catholic community, that’s a little bit difficult to deal with” said Smith.

Other candidates running for the Red Deer Catholic Regional School Division are Adriana LaGrange, Cynthia Leyson, Kim Pasula, Murray Hollman, Dorraine Lonsdale and Liam McNiff.

Sharla Heistad was acclaimed in the QEII Ward for Innisfail, Bowden, Olds and Didsbury.

Nicole Buchanan, a new candidate vying for a seat in the Red Deer Public School Division is a police officer, and a mother of two girls.

“I recognize as a police officer there are some safety and security issues for the students in Red Deer and there’s a need to address those concerns,” said Buchanan.

Cathy Peacocke, vice chair at the Red Deer Public School Division, is not only active in the school community locally but at a provincial level as well. For the last three years she was elected to serve as one of the directors at the Alberta School Boards Association.

She said funding and student mental health are some of the concerns for the school district.

“We are very pleased this year to be bringing in some mental health experts to work at our schools to help our children one-on-one,” said Peacocke.

Other candidates running for the Red Deer Public School Division are Matt Chapin, Jason Chilibeck, Bill Christie, Dick Lemke, Dianne Macaulay, Bev Manning, Patrick O’Connor, Ben Ordman, Angela Sommers, Bill Stuebing, Jaelene Tweedle, Jim Watters, Chris Woods and Laurette Woodward.

All candidates have until 12 p.m. on Tuesday to withdraw nominations.

For a full list of candidates visit elections.reddeer.ca.

Election day is Oct. 16.

mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com