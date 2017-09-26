Meet and greets scheduled for Red Deer Public Schools trustee candidates

One of the meet-and-greet events will be at Don Campbell Elementary School on Oct. 10. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Parents will have two opportunities to bend the ear of the candidates running for trustee in the upcoming civic election.

Candidates will be at the Red Deer’s Farmer’s Market on Saturday between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Oct. 10 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Don Campbell Elementary School.

Sixteen people are in the running to fill seven school board positions at the Red Deer Public School Division. All seven incumbents are seeking another term.

All candidates are invited to be at each location and answer questions and chat with the community at large. They will be able to share their ideas and platform and address any concerns at both events.

The school board will set up a stall with tent and banners at the farmer’s market. The meet and greet at the school will be in the gymnasium where the school board will have stations for all candidates.

At Don Campbell Elementary School, candidates will be introduced, and at about 7:30 p.m., each candidate will have two minutes to share their profiles with the audience. Timing will be enforced to ensure all candidates are treated equally.



