Red Deer public school trustee candidates to answer questions online

Do you have a question for candidates in the upcoming Red Deer Public School Board election?

Now is your chance to raise questions and see answers that will help inform the public about choices in the upcoming election for board trustees.

Red Deer Public Schools welcomes the public to submit questions for candidates to answer. A committee will review these and select a wide range of queries to be answered. Deadline for the submission of questions is Monday, September 11.

Click here to submit a question

Red Deer’s public school district is looking to raise the profile of public school education and the candidates running for office. Nomination Day is Monday, Sept. 18 with the election on Monday, Oct. 16.

To support knowledge and awareness of candidates and issues, the District will host a webpage with Candidate Profiles as well as “Questions of the Week,” which will open on Monday, Sept. 11. Check it out at www.rdpsd.ab.ca/Election.php

“In the past an election forum was hosted with a limited turn out. The Committee felt a website with candidate profiles and answers to questions would be more useful for the electorate to make an informed decision come Election Day,” said Bruce Buruma, Corporate Secretary to the Board.

A committee of the City Wide School Council as well as District Administration is overseeing the process to ensure the content and direction is open and unbiased.

For more information, please contact Buruma at 403-342-3708, or email bruce.buruma@rdpsd.ab.ca.