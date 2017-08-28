Red Deer RCMP arrest man on 11 warrants, allegedly almost struck officers with vehicle

Red Deer Mounties have arrested a man with 11 outstanding warrants, and is accused of almost hitting police officers with a stolen vehicle.

The 40-year-old was arrested in Vanier Woods with incident on Aug. 25.

Wanted on 11 warrants, the most egregious charges stem from an Aug. 4 incident when he allegedly fled police in a stolen vehicle. According to police, he narrowly missed a fellow passenger who had exited the vehicle and police officers who were setting up containment.

He is charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and eight counts of failing to comply with conditions.

He will appear in Red Deer provincial court on Aug. 28 and Aug. 30.