Red Deer RCMP arrest two with firearm and stolen IDs on multiple warrants

Red Deer RCMP arrested a man and a woman who were both wanted on multiple outstanding warrants after finding them with stolen identification, drugs and a gun.

Police were conducting targeted patrols in an area known for criminal activity when they located a suspicious vehicle parked in a commercial lot around 4 a.m. on November 30. The man and woman associated with the vehicle gave police false names, and the man attempted to flee police on foot. RCMP seized stolen identification, a firearm, ammunition and methamphetamine from the car.

A 31-year-old man faces the following charge resist/ obstruct peace officer, identity fraud and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

At the time of his arrest, he was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Red Deer for possession for the purpose of trafficking, evading police, two counts of possession a prohibited weapon, possession of break-in instruments, possession of stolen property, fail to appear in court and three counts of possession of controlled substance.

The man has been remanded to appear in court on December 19 at 8:30 am.

A 28-year-old woman faces the following charges unsafe storage of firearm, possession of firearm in motor vehicle, resist/ obstruct peace officer, five counts of fail to comply with conditions, identity theft and possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine)

The woman was remanded to appear in court in Red Deer on December 4 at 9:30 am; she is scheduled to appear in court again on December 19 at 9:30 am.