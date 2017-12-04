Man charged with attempted murder after Eastview home invasion

A 53-year-old woman was assaulted

A 30-year-old Red Deer man is facing attempted murder charges following a home invasion in Eastview early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call after a woman woke up to find a man in her Eastview home. The suspect had broken in through the back door.

He is alleged to have assaulted her repeatedly as she attempted to get him out of the house. During the struggle, the woman was able to call 911.

As police arrived and surrounded the house, the suspect exited the residence and refused to obey police commands.

RCMP executed a high-risk arrest and took him into custody.

The 53-year-old victim was treated on scene by Red Deer EMS and taken to hospital for further treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victim and the suspect are not known to each other.

A 30-year-old Red Deer man faces the following charges attempted murder without firearm, breaking, entering and committing offence, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

The man makes his first court appearance in Red Deer this morning.

