Red Deer RCMP charge man with summer ramming of police car that injured Mountie

Charges have been laid against a Red Deer man who Mounties say rammed a police car this summer, sending an officer to hospital.

The 26-year-old faces seven charges stemming from the July 17 incident. The suspect was arrested by another RCMP detachment on an unrelated matter, and the new charges have been sworn against him.

Police said at 1 a.,. on July 17, officers patrolling a Highland Green alley intercepted a truck in the process of being stolen. The truck fled police, driving on a walking path on 59th Avenue and heading towards the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood.

Police found the vehicle again on Kerry Wood Drive near the Taylor Drive intersection, where it was stuck on the median.

Officers approached in a marked police car and the truck reversed at a high speed, colliding with the police car. It fled northbound on Taylor Drive.

The man is charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision, flight from a police officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer, operating a motor vehicle while disqualified, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to comply with probation.


