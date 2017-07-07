Red Deer RCMP charge woman in armed robbery

A Red Deer woman is facing close to 20 firearms and stolen property-related charges following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Red Deer on Thursday.

Police arrested the 30-year-old woman just after 9 a.m. after allegedly demanding cash and cigarettes while brandishing a firearm in the Mac’s convenience store on Jewell Street.

A second suspect fled the scene in a stolen truck without the charged woman, who was detained by a Mac’s employee. The truck was found abandoned near the convenience store.

RCMP are still searching for the second woman who is described as a short, with a thick-set build, black hair, approximately 40 to 50 years old, possibly Aboriginal, wearing a grey shirt and a black pair of shorts.

The full list of charges for the arrested woman include use of a firearm in the commission of an offence, careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, robbery with a firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicel and others.

The woman was wanted on two warrants out of Rocky Mountain House at the time of her arrest. Her first court appearance in Red Deer was Friday morning.

An initial report from a witness to the robbery indicated that they may have heard a child in the truck, even though no child was seen. Despite that report, police do not believe a child was involved in the incident because a second witness who saw the second woman walk away from the truck did not see a child. Additionally officers found nothing indicating a child was in the abandoned truck.

If you have information about this investigation you’re asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it at www.tipsubmit.com.