Red Deer RCMP dog services vehicle rammed by stolen truck

A Red Deer man is charged with assault after ramming a stolen truck into an RCMP dog services vehicle.

On Wednesday Nov. 8 at 8:35 p.m., Red Deer RCMP officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious truck driving erratically, and on one wheel rim, on Ross Street.

An hour later, the truck was located near a walking path under the 67 Street bridge. When a police officer approached the vehicle, it suddenly reversed and rammed the front of the police dog services SUV, which was parked behind it, with lights activated.

Several RCMP members responded to an emergency call about a police SUV being hit. They tracked down the suspect vehicle and arrested the lone male occupant.

No one was injured during this incident; neither the police officer, his dog, nor the suspect.

The truck the suspect was driving was reported stolen from a Red Deer residence, where it had been idling in the driveway. A quad was in the truck box. Both are now recovered and will be returned to the owner.

Christopher Wickins-Pearse, age 21, of Red Deer, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, assaulting a police officer (because of the vehicle ramming), and well as driving while unauthorized. Wickins-Pearse was wanted on prior outstanding warrants out of Red Deer for prior break and enter charges.

He’s in custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer court on Friday morning, Nov. 10.



