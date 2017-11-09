Red Deer RCMP dog services vehicle rammed by stolen truck

Suspect arrested and charged with assault

A Red Deer man is charged with assault after ramming a stolen truck into an RCMP dog services vehicle.

On Wednesday Nov. 8 at 8:35 p.m., Red Deer RCMP officers responded to a complaint of a suspicious truck driving erratically, and on one wheel rim, on Ross Street.

An hour later, the truck was located near a walking path under the 67 Street bridge. When a police officer approached the vehicle, it suddenly reversed and rammed the front of the police dog services SUV, which was parked behind it, with lights activated.

Several RCMP members responded to an emergency call about a police SUV being hit. They tracked down the suspect vehicle and arrested the lone male occupant.

No one was injured during this incident; neither the police officer, his dog, nor the suspect.

The truck the suspect was driving was reported stolen from a Red Deer residence, where it had been idling in the driveway. A quad was in the truck box. Both are now recovered and will be returned to the owner.

Christopher Wickins-Pearse, age 21, of Red Deer, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, assaulting a police officer (because of the vehicle ramming), and well as driving while unauthorized. Wickins-Pearse was wanted on prior outstanding warrants out of Red Deer for prior break and enter charges.

He’s in custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer court on Friday morning, Nov. 10.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Help for parents with picky eaters
Next story
Red Deer Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor travels to Parliament Hill

Just Posted

Red Deer Big Brothers Big Sisters mentor travels to Parliament Hill

One Big Brothers Big Sisters of Red Deer and District mentor went… Continue reading

Lacombe man arrested for allegedly breaking into car wash twice

A Lacombe man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a car wash… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP dog services vehicle rammed by stolen truck

Suspect arrested and charged with assault

Help for parents with picky eaters

AHS workshop runs in November

Blackfalds opens Hwy 2A realignment, park paving delayed until 2018

The realignment of Hwy 2A and Broadway Avenue at the south entrance… Continue reading

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo begins in Red Deer

Farmers from across the province are flocking to Westerner Park this week… Continue reading

Blackfalds RCMP arrest “armed and dangerous” man

A 38-year-old man, who police identified as armed and dangerous, was arrested… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Cannabis activists say they still have work to do after legalization

Cannabis activists say that while they’ve succeeded in helping to push for… Continue reading

Daylight time comes to an end this weekend — amid renewed scrutiny

Daylight saving time ends on Sunday in most parts of the country,… Continue reading

Scientists discover hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid

Scientists say they have found a hidden chamber in Egypt’s Great Pyramid… Continue reading

Idaho looking to cash in on starry skies with more tourists

The stars are aligning for Idaho — mainly because they’re visible. The… Continue reading

A shocking overdose photo exposed her addiction – and may have saved her life

Erika Hurt had become the face of drug addiction. The young mother… Continue reading

Disney Channel is making history with its first gay coming-out story

Disney Channel’s Andi Mack is making history with the network’s first story… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month