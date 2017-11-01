Red Deer RCMP investigate break-in at Alberta Energy Regulator office

Multiple computers were stolen

RCMP are investigating a break-in and theft of electronics at the Alberta Energy Regulator’s office in Red Deer.

The break-in happened in the early hours of Oct. 30 at 5002 55 Street. Office staff arrived at 7 a.m. and found that multiple electronic devices and computers had been stolen.

RCMP officers and the local forensic identification unit are investigating.

Three men were caught on camera. A red truck was also linked to the crime, but no license plate was obtained. RCMP believe the suspects made several trips to the location – one at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and a during second break-in at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 30. The three suspects stayed in the left building for over an hour and left with stolen equipment at about 3:30 a.m.

RCMP are asking the public to report any knowledge of this break-in or any suspicious activity they observed in the area.

Anyone with information can contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. Those wishing to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

