Red Deer RCMP look for stabbing suspect

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a suspect after a teenage boy was stabbed in City Hall Park in the early morning of August 31 during an attempted robbery.

RCMP were called to the downtown park at 12:30 am on Aug. 31 in response to a report of a 15-year-old male with a non-life-threatening stab wound under his chin. The youth was approached in the park by a man who displayed a knife and demanded his possessions. The two struggled, the youth was assaulted and cut, and the suspect then fled the scene on a bicycle.

The victim was treated at hospital and received a number of stitches before being released the same night; the suspect was not known to the victim.

The suspect is described as:

Aboriginal

Approximately 18 – 20 years old

Black hair

Thick eyebrows

Pock-marked skin

·A fit/ somewhat muscular build

·Shirtless, wearing grey shin-length cargo pants and a grey baseball cap with a purple bill

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.